SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 556 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEN. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

