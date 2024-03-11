SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

Accenture Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE ACN opened at $378.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.97. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

