SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,279,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,881,000 after acquiring an additional 870,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,955 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is -666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 20,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,116,455.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $464,056.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 20,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $1,116,455.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,225. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Further Reading

