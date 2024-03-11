SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Down 0.3 %

FERG stock opened at $198.17 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $217.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FERG

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.