SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 157 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 224.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Down 1.0 %

RMD stock opened at $186.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. UBS Group lifted their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

