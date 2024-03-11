SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,591 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 113.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 503,780 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 12.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,121,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 121,199 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 31.7% in the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 732,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 176,102 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the third quarter worth $734,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the third quarter worth $235,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

WTTR stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.12 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Select Water Solutions news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares in the company, valued at $825,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Select Water Solutions news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,715.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,511 shares of company stock worth $398,053. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.