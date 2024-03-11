SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 16 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,313.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,208.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,140.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

