SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 554 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Stericycle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Stericycle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Stericycle by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stericycle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stericycle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Stericycle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $57.06.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

