SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,955,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.19.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $234.90 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $249.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.51.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

