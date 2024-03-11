SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,948 shares of company stock worth $5,568,576.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $147.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $151.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

