SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 129.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BRO opened at $85.24 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.