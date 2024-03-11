SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,173 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 11,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $93,735.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,851.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,564,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,512,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 11,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $93,735.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,851.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,376 shares of company stock worth $3,851,782 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.68 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

