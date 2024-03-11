SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of TrueCar worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter valued at about $16,067,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 212.2% during the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 811,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 551,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 867.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 495,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 268,725 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.65. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 15,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,401.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

