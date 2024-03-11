SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,374 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,374 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 134.1% in the third quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,137,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,175,000 after acquiring an additional 96,127 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 22,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 559.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 113.5% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.44 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.