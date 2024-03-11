Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZZZ. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.43.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$28.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$21.31 and a 52-week high of C$29.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total value of C$501,128.97. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

