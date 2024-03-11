Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

SNN opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $33.08.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 17.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at about $8,174,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 56.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 649,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

