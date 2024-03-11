Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $8.19

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $8.00. Snap One shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 10,438 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Snap One from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $600.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Snap One by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 1,447.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Snap One by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Snap One by 2,779.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Snap One by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

