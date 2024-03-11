Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $8.19

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $8.00. Snap One shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 10,438 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Snap One from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap One
Snap One Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Snap One
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Snap One by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 1,447.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Snap One by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Snap One by 2,779.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Snap One by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
About Snap One
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Snap One
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Another 20% Upside for Broadcom Stock: Analysts Say Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.