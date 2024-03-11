Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Snowflake from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Snowflake Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $162.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total value of $297,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,529,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total transaction of $297,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,529,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 504,295 shares of company stock valued at $103,317,155. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

