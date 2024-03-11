Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.44 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

