Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.44 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
