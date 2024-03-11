Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $86.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,333,000 after acquiring an additional 39,422 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

