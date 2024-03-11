Sovryn Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $34.65 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Sovryn token can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00002622 BTC on major exchanges. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $34.65 million and approximately $417,304.85 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s genesis date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 46,154,666.14349955 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 1.83923505 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $350,264.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

