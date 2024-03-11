Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Makes New $27,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $202.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.61 and a 200-day moving average of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $324.70 billion, a PE ratio of 390.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.51 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

