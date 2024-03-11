SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,616 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,057,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 210,494.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,297 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 931,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,305,000 after purchasing an additional 148,033 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 145,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,516,000.

Shares of SPIB stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $32.67. 4,145,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,017. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

