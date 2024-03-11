SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 120.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,134,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,009,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,854,000 after acquiring an additional 78,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPYG traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $71.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.