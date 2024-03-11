Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,568,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,019,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,123,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Crane NXT stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $63.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 19.57%.

About Crane NXT

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.