Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 33.0% during the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 2,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 32,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $1,391,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $371.08. 745,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,413. The stock has a market cap of $369.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $385.10.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

