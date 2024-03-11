Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,379 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 2.5% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $28,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,321. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

