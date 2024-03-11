Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.77. 435,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.11. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $136.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

