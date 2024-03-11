Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 21,903 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Globus Medical worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Globus Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Globus Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 177,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,965. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

