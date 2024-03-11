Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $508,684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $132,163,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $10.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.85. 746,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,727. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.41 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

