Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $508,684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $132,163,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $10.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.85. 746,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,727. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.41 and a twelve month high of $458.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.75.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
