Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after buying an additional 43,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,626,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,822,000 after buying an additional 52,863 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.32. 327,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,483. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.90 and a 200 day moving average of $146.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $166.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

