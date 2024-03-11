Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.9% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $34,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $683,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 21.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.52. 347,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.03. The company has a market cap of $186.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

