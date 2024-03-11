Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Reduces Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of BioLife Solutions worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 944,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 92,991 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 38,311 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 324,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 99,711 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $44,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 2,419 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $40,542.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $44,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,372,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,654 shares of company stock valued at $229,244. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 66,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

