Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.3% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $197.10. 625,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,323. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

