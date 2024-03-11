Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 3,928 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.05. 2,529,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,525,125. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $203.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.12 and a 200 day moving average of $184.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

