Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 876 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up 1.8% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $21,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,565,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,211,558,000 after acquiring an additional 208,392 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,441,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,201,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.5 %

FNV traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average is $120.52. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Franco-Nevada

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.