Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 9 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,495.84. 5,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,451. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,451.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,445.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

