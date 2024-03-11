Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 950 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 81,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 51,557 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 66,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 163,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 56,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AXS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.46. 110,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.