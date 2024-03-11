Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank accounts for about 4.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $18,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

MTB traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.98. 62,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.83. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

