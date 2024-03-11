SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Director Rod Antal Sells 52,066 Shares

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) Director Rod Antal sold 52,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$316,040.62.

SSRM stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.87. 536,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,649. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.83. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.10 and a 12-month high of C$23.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.96.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

