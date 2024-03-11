Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.70

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 56072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLA. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STLA

Stellantis Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Stellantis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Stellantis by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.