Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 13,697 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 485% compared to the typical volume of 2,340 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.55.
Read Our Latest Report on Huntsman
Huntsman Stock Performance
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 179.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Huntsman by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,437 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Huntsman by 1,864.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,205,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,948 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Huntsman by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 346,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Another 20% Upside for Broadcom Stock: Analysts Say Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.