Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 7,172 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 264% compared to the average daily volume of 1,970 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 250,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 87,827 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 15.2 %

LXRX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. 9,761,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,386. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

