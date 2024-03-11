StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of LGL opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

