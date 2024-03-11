StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $41.18 on Friday. Value Line has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $388.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.39.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Value Line by 11,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 752.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

