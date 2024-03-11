StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Price Performance

Shares of XNET opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xunlei by 105.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 62,834 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 2,164.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Further Reading

