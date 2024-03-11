StockNews.com Downgrades Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to Hold

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on APAM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

APAM opened at $44.71 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

