StockNews.com Downgrades Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.29.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $625.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $636.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

