StockNews.com Downgrades Crane (NYSE:CR) to Hold

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Get Crane alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crane

Crane Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $128.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $134.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,567,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,048 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,501,000 after acquiring an additional 756,198 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.