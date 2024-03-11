StockNews.com Downgrades Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.00 and a beta of 0.96. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,608,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after buying an additional 1,555,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,925,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,599 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,687 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,044,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 835,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

